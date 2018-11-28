GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas -- A League City couple was arrested this week and accused of intentionally starving their 4-year-old daughter to the point the girl was at risk of dying, according to police.

Daniel Stone, 34, and Gemma Stone, 29, were charged with injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury by omission, according to police.

Daniel Stone, the girl’s father, was arrested on Monday in League City, according to police records. Gemma Stone, the girl’s stepmother, was arrested Tuesday, according to police records.

