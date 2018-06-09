HOUSTON — The attorney for the suspected Katy road rage shooter accused of targeting women says his client is seeking mental help.

Nicholas D’Agostino was originally supposed to be arraigned Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Instead, his attorney says he filed a motion to get Dagostino treatment from what he calls one of the country’s top psychologists.

Prosecutors say Dagostino shot at least two female drivers because he hates women. Deputies say he confessed to a total of six similar shootings.

“I’d say he’s suffering from some sort of depression, and he’s very regretful that any of this happened,” said Ken Mingledorff, D’Agostino’s attorney, who declined to discuss specific case details. “He’s in need of treatment, and he’s aware of that. He’s ready for it.”

As of Thursday morning, D’Agostino remained in the Harris County Jail on a $200,000 bond. He’s due in court October 29.

