Lawsuit filed after Friday's Shell chemical plant fire

According to the lawsuit, the employee "suffered significant injuries as a result of Defendants (Shell USA) negligence, gross negligence, and premises liability."

DEER PARK, Texas — A contractor who says he was injured during the Shell chemical plant fire on Friday in Deer Park has filed a lawsuit against the company.

The injuries include burns, as well as injuries to the employee's neck, back, spine and other parts of his body, the lawsuit read.

What happened?

Nine contractors went to the hospital after being exposed to product during the fire. They have since been released.

According to Shell, the fire started while routine maintenance was being done on the olefins Unit. It took several hours for emergency crews to contain and extinguish the fire.

The next day, the fire reignited and continued to burn into Sunday night.

What's next?

Remediation and investigation into the cause and response are now the focus.

“These types of incidents are unfortunate. You know, we never want to see these and we take that very seriously and we will investigate it," TCEQ Deputy Director Kelly Cook said Monday.

Harris County Fire Marshal Captain James Singleton said his office is also investigating the incident but it could take a while to have answers.