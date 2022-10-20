Lawsuit filed after janitor caught on camera putting private part into woman's water bottle

The new lawsuit was filed on behalf of at least four employees days after the janitor was criminally charged.

HOUSTON — A janitor who worked in the medical building off the East Freeway is accused of leaving some things anything but clean.

Lucio Diaz, 50, was previously charged by HPD with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly putting his private part into an employee’s water bottle while on the job.

“I felt disgusted,” the alleged victim told KHOU 11 News earlier this week.

She said she used a spy camera to catch Diaz in the act after detecting foul odors in her water.

Screenshots shared with KHOU were taken from the full video which shows everything.

"Just picked it up, removed the cap, and proceeded to put his penis halfway into the bottle," the alleged victim said. "Then he tilted it up so that his penis was surrounded by the water.”

A civil lawsuit filed Thursday seeks to hold others responsible as well by claiming neither the building’s owner, management nor the janitorial company that employed Diaz properly vetted him or effectively reacted to concerns.

"We filed suit on behalf of four victims,” attorney Kim Spurlock said.

She claims the initial client contracted herpes from the water bottle as did at least one other person. It's something numerous medical authorities said is rare but not out of the question.

"It’s different when it comes from the genitalia," Spurlock said. "And these diseases can live on those surfaces for extended periods of time.”

Spurlock said she expects the plaintiff list to grow even larger along with additional criminal charges against Diaz.

We reached out to all of the defendants named in the civil lawsuit but have yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, we're told Diaz is in the custody of ICE pending his first criminal court hearing.