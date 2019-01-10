HOUSTON — Houston firefighters battled a large fire at a two-story home on the southeast side late Monday.

The fire was reported at 5298 Lawndale at about 10:25 p.m.

Sr. Captain Cain Gamez reported that it took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

Response was delayed by active train tracks adjacent to the burning home, but Gamez said it did not impede the firefighting. Firefighters responding to the fire had to reroute to get to the home.

A couple in their 60s was able to escape without injury, but one firefighter suffered what appeared to be a minor leg injury.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

