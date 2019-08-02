HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It’s been almost two months since three law enforcement officers were shot in northeast Harris County.

A Harris County sheriff’s deputy and two officers with the Texas Attorney General’s office were injured while serving a warrant on December 11 at a home in the 5000 block of Hartwick Road.

The suspect, Daniel Trevino, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Friday, fellow officers came together to support two of the injured as they continue to recover.

The officers held a benefit that hopefully will bring some relief to those officers who can’t go back to work just yet.

There was sports memorabilia on the auction block and BBQ to fill some hungry heroes.

Dozens of law enforcement officers showed up to support Captain Wesley Hensley and Sergeant James Semjkal.

“Feeling good,” Captain Hensley said. “Just trying to get my therapies back in, my occupational therapy, physical therapy; get my hands going. That kind of stuff.”

Read: Deputy shot while serving warrant released from hospital

He calls himself a survivor and feels blessed after being hit nine times. Once in the chin, left arm, right hand, leg, back and four times in the groin area.

Sign-up for the #HTown Rush Newsletter Thank You for signing up for the #HTownRush Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

He said, “You take for granted some of the stuff that you do, combing your hair, brushing your teeth, that kind of stuff. I’m not able to do a lot of this stuff right now.”

Captain Hensley has worked for the state of 15 years as part of the fugitive apprehension unit.

He has a clear memory of what happened that day.

“I knew I was shot. I never gave up and that’s my message to all these officers out there. Don’t give up. I don’t care how bad it is, how bad you’re shot, just don’t give up,” Captain Hensley said.

He now travels with the help of his wife between his home near San Antonio and the medical center for treatment.

He’s thankful for what Harris County deputies and Houston police officers are doing to help.

Read: Harris County deputy undergoing 2nd surgery on right hand following shooting

It shows that no matter what agency a law enforcement officer works for, behind the badge, they’re all brothers.

“That thin blue line, it might be thin but it is very, very strong and I’m very, very proud to be part of that,” Captain Hensley said.

He plans to be there for other officers who may be going through the same thing.

He wants to give the same advice to the Houston officers that were injured during the shooting last week that he gave to himself: never give up.

If you would like to help the officers during their recovery, the Texas Association of First Responders is collecting donations.

Click here if you would like to donate.