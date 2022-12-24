Houston car club prepares to deliver toys to children on Christmas Day

Their reward is seeing the reaction of the kids who receive the toys and goodies, which makes it all worth it.

HOUSTON — Houston's Latin Fantasy Lowrider Car Club will host its 31st annual toy drive on Christmas Day.

While many people were at home with family on Christmas Eve, the car club's members met at Shorty's Hydraulics for hours to prepare more than 3,000 goodie bags and pack more than 3,000 toys for children in low-income neighborhoods.

Sotero "Shorty" Villarreal is Latin Fantasy's president and co-founder of "Jugetes Para El Barrio," which translates to "toys for the neighborhood."

"You go out and you see these kids' faces and the smiles on their face, just receiving a small little toy and it just, you know, inspires you to do more," Villarreal said.

Every year, it has grown bigger and bigger and Villarreal said it's become a tradition.

"Sometimes we don't see each other throughout the year very often, but we know on Christmas Eve and even days before we come together,"

"Sometimes we don't see each other throughout the year very often, but we know on Christmas Eve and even days before we come together," Frank Hernandez, a member of Latin Fantasy Car Club said.

Every December 25 for the past 31 years, club members get together in their lowriders. They cruise through north Houston neighborhoods delivering a total of more than 6,000 toys and goodie bags to children.

"It's a great feeling when we see the kids you know out there, so grateful, you know. When some of our kids are used to getting Christmas," Hernandez said.

Villarreal said this event wouldn't be possible without the support of local car club members and businesses. Thanks to their donations, Villarreal said they bring joy to families every Christmas.

"There are families that come and tell us, you know if it wasn't for us they wouldn't be getting anything. So yes, sometimes it does get emotional," Villarreal said.

"This is our celebration. This is our Christmas. Tomorrow it's even better. We'll go out tomorrow early in the morning and start passing out toys," Villarreal said.

Every year, they accept donations to reach even more children in the Houston area who would love to receive a toy on Christmas.

To donate or for more information, call Shorty's Hydraulics at 713-880-3119.