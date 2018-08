HOUSTON - The famous “Be Someone” sign over I-45 got a high-tech makeover.

A company called JD3 Lasers used laser control software to light up the landmark graffiti. They also used a variety of effects and filters to change up the images.

Last year, a different group of artists used a projector to light up the letters.

