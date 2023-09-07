Local truck club caravan honors Houston woman's widower

Deisy Garcia Nevarez died before she and her husband were able to restore their own classic Ford truck, so the local truck club wanted to pay tribute to her memory.

HOUSTON — Dozens of classic Ford trucks were part of a huge caravan Sunday afternoon hoping to cheer up a Houston family mourning the loss of their wife and mother.

Deisy Garcia Nevarez died June 30 after spending several months in the hospital. Deisy and her husband Carlos were big fans of a local truck club called "Las Foringas," which is made up mostly of classic Ford trucks. Carlos and his wife planned to restore their own Ford truck to join the club once her health improved, but she didn't make it.

On Sunday, the club showed up to support the family and pay tribute to Deisy.

"I'm so thankful for what they did," Carlos said. "My wife and I loved these trucks. My cousin asked me if they could come by with the caravan of trucks to pay their respects after my wife's death and I'm so grateful."

Ricardo Ventura is vice president of the truck club. He told KHOU 11 News it's the least they could do for a family going through so much.

"What we're trying to do is give them support and show them that they're not alone," Ventura said.

The family said they're planning to officially join the truck club and will fix up their own Ford truck in memory of Deisy's life.