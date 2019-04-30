HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A large gas leak has been contained in northwest Harris County, according to deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Deputies were called out to the scene in the 19200 block of Crescent Clover Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The gas leak led to the closures of all north and south bound lanes from the 99 Grand Parkway feeder road to Crescent Drive.

However, the Constables Office tweeted around 1:30 p.m. that all lanes have been reopened.

CenterPoint and firefighters were also responding to the scene. There is no word on what caused the gas leak or where it was coming from.

Deputies have not reported any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.