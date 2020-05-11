Caught on video: Large flames consume Galena Park home

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

GALENA PARK, Texas — Firefighters say thankfully there were no injuries in a large fire that broke out at a Galena Park home late Wednesday night.

No one was home at the time, authorities say.

The fire was reported at a single-story home in the 800 block of N. Main shortly before midnight.

Galena Park firefighters found large flames shooting from the roof of the home and requested help from the Houston Fire Department.