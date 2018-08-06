HOUSTON - A large warehouse fire has been reported in north Houston Friday evening.

Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles from the warehouse located in the 13600 block of Reeveston Road near Lauder Road.

HCFMO HAZMAT has been requested to assist @WestfieldFD on a warehouse fire in the 13600 block of Reeveston RD. No other info at this time. Will update as more info is made available. — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) June 8, 2018

It's unclear what started the fire. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says HAZMAT has been called to the scene and we're told the Houston Fire Department is also responding.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Details are limited at this time but we will update this story as more information becomes available.

