HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A large fire broke out at a northwest Harris County plant with plenty of materials to fuel the flames.

The fire ignited at a company that makes wood pallets.

By 5 a.m. Thursday the fire appeared to be under control but it was far from out with smoke still rising from the area near Tanner and Cunningham.

Firefighters have been on the scene since 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The reason they’re having so much trouble putting the fire out is because the plant makes stacks and stacks of wood pallets.

The firefighters also say they are having water pressure issues. Firefighters brought in their own water tankers and miles of hoses to help fight the inferno and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

People were inside the plant when it caught fire, but no injuries have been reported.

At this point firefighters plan on letting the fire burn itself out.

