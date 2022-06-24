UPDATE | 50-acre Waco brush fire 45% contained, no homes damaged

It quickly spread through the area and grew to 50 acres because of windy conditions, crews told 6 News.

BELLMEAD, Texas — Waco Fire released a graphic showing the affected areas of the Kendall Fire, via Twitter.

The 50-acre brush fire is now 45% contained, which has stopped evacuations in the area, according to the Waco Fire Department. The fire department also reported at least five vehicles and a metal shop building were destroyed.

This is the affected area of the Kendall Fire in Waco that is now being mopped up. ⁦@WacoTXFire⁩ reports at least 5 vehicles and a metal shop building were destroyed. No homes damaged. pic.twitter.com/FpaIcopz1b — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) June 24, 2022

Some buildings and vehicles were damaged, but there were no injuries, Waco Fire said.

Regarding the cause, Waco Fire said flames started because of construction crew iron work.

Though the fire is contained, crews ask the public to stay out of the area.

Other departments, including state and county departments, are helping put out the fire. A total of 32 trained firefighters and three aircrafts responded to the fire, crews said.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.