HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Parents and students at Langham Creek High School reported a large police presence at the school at about 10 a.m. Friday morning after rumors of an active shooter on the campus.

The school district tells KHOU 11 News that "all students are safe." The district's police department said despite media reports of gunfire, no shots were fired.

A lockdown at the campus is being lifted, and classes will resume as normal, confirmed Cy-Fair ISD PD.

The school district's police department told the sheriff's office that the situation is under control, although one person was taken into custody. What that person was apprehended for is not yet confirmed.

Despite the all-clear, concerned parents have lined up outside the school to pick up their children.

Earlier in the morning Friday, some Twitter users told KHOU 11 there were at least a dozen sheriff and police cars on the campus. Students inside the school reported that police were looking in classrooms.

The campus is located on FM 529 in northwest Harris County.

