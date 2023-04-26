'Sincerely hope he gets the help he needs' | Teacher talks to KHOU about getting punched in face by student

The teacher said the punch didn't deter him from teaching or reflecting on students in general.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Lamar High School teacher Steve Carpentier is talking on camera for the first time since a video of him getting punched in the face by a student went viral.

When asked if he forgives the student who hit him, he said, "Yeah. I sincerely hope that he gets the help that he needs.”

Carpentier said it happened when the 15-year-old student refused to get off his phone during theatre class which is a direct violation of the school’s rules.

He said he never expected the student to react so dramatically.

"He grabbed me by the shirt and he started screaming “give me my f’ing phone N-word,” Carpentier said. "And then the next thing I knew, you know, I got a right hook to my left cheek. The only thing after that was 'let’s get him out of here.'”

Carpentier said he doesn’t regret acting professionally in the moment and not striking back.

"The only thing I could think to myself was just don’t touch him, just don’t touch him," Carpentier said. "Get him in his seat, back away from him and try to calm the situation down.”

Carpentier was back in class immediately and is in no way deterred from teaching despite the physical and mental toll this may have taken. He said the incident should in no way be a reflection on Lamar or its student body.

"Not at all," Carpentier said. "This is one kid, that’s it, you know. One kid who doesn’t know how to handle his frustration.”

Carpentier told us the administration handled things appropriately and is supportive. The teen who punched him was charged with felony assault of a public servant. We're told he’s no longer a student at the school.