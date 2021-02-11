Suspect found guilty in gang-related 2018 murder of Lamar High School student

Kendrick Johnson was accused of organizing the killing and firing the gun that killed DeLindsey Mack.

HOUSTON — Kendrick Johnson was found guilty by a jury for the murder of a Lamar High School student in 2018.

He was convicted Thursday in a district criminal courtroom after pleading not guilty to killing DeLindsey Mack, who was age 18 at the time of his murder.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired on November 2, the day the trial started.

The jury deliberated for nearly three hours before deciding on the guilty verdict. Johnson's punishment phase will begin Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Mack's killing was the result of a war between two Third Ward gangs, according to prosecutors.

During the trial, which started Tuesday, jurors heard from multiple witnesses including family members, homicide investigators and those at the scene during the shooting.

Investigators said the victim was lured to his death on Nov. 13, 2018, as he walked near his high school with another student. She has also been charged with his murder.

Investigators said Mack was shot seven times.

A witness close to the victim said Mack was recently pulled from homeschool and sent to Lamar High School because he wanted to graduate with his friends. His habits had recently changed after he became interested in a new girl, the witness said.

Known to be an outstanding football player, he had recently transferred from Yates High School, and according to his friends, it was to escape gang violence.