Grieving mother wins fight to have daughter's name read at graduation after deadly crash

ROSENBERG, Texas — A grieving mother's fight to hear her daughter's name announced at graduation is over.

Late this afternoon, Stephanie Mendoza received a phone call from the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District's superintendent.

"As a grieving mother how am I supposed to feel when my baby's name is skipped," said Stephanie Mendoza, Annamaria Morales' mother. "I couldn't take no for an answer."

For the Mendoza family, there hasn't been much laughter lately, but at least for the moment, they're celebrating a moral victory.

"Feels a little accomplished today because I did this for my baby," said Mendoza. "I thought it was not going to go down like this. I thought she was not going to be recognized and that just made me so sad. Even more devastated."

Annamaria Morales was killed in a horrific crash six months shy of her high school graduation.

"She was everything. Every good trait you could ever think of she had," said Emmalina Mendoza, Annamaria's little sister. "That's who she was. She was the best person ever."

As they gripped each other's hands, Stephanie shared why this mom moment meant so much to her.

"Things have already been taken away from her and I didn't want this to be one more thing that was taken away from her," said Stephanie.

Morales will be recognized at B.F. Terry's High School graduation. An empty chair will be draped with a cap and gown in her honor. Annamaria's name will be announced as well. Emmalina is going up on stage to accept a certificate.

"It's an honor for her, but it's so sad because she was supposed to be doing it," said Emmalina. "She was supposed to be walking across the stage doing it herself. And she's not able to go..."