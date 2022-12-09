Lamar CISD stepping up to the plate after mom expresses concerns over kids' walk to bus stop

Five-year-old Brayson and 10-year-old Khloe have to be at their bus stop at 6:40 a.m. There are no street lights or sidewalks on their street.

RICHMOND, Texas — Lamar CISD is moving one of its bus stops to make sure students are able to get to school safely.

This comes after a Richmond mother shared concerns over her kids' early walk to the bus stop.

Sierra Rodriguez said her kids have to be at their bus stop at 6:40 a.m., but the walk is dark and dangerous.

"This is part of what I would consider a major road. There are cars that come very fast, and you are unable to see two kids just walking down the street sometimes," Rodriguez said.

Her 5-year-old son, Brayson, and 10-year-old daughter, Khloe, make the walk every day.

"The cars get very close, and they never slow down. Like if you were in front of a car, it wouldn’t stop," Khloe said.

The issue isn’t just the cars. There are also no sidewalks, and worst of all, there's hardly any light.

"Even if you do see maybe one light here or one light there, they don’t come on until about 7:20 a.m. By then, the kids are on the bus, at school by then," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said she and her husband do everything they can to walk with their kids to the bus. But some days, because of work, they can’t. Brayson and Khloe then have to make the walk alone.

"There’s like crazy dogs around. They like to come at you and bark. So you have to scare them to get them away. And there are cats fighting," Khloe said.

Rodriguez reached out to Lamar CISD Transportation Department for help. It wasn't until Monday that she received some good news.

In a statement, the district said they spoke to Rodriguez directly and will be moving the bus stop to better accommodate her kids.

Read the full statement from Lamar CIS below:

We understand that a Lamar CISD parent contacted a member of the KHOU team with concerns regarding her child’s bus stop. The concerns, shared with us by a KHOU reporter, noted the following:

There are no sidewalks, and they are walking to the bus stop on the road or in the ditch when it is still dark out. There are no street lights, so they are walking in very dark conditions

While Lamar CISD does not control city services such as streetlights and sidewalks, we do want our students to have as safe conditions as possible—even when they are not in our care.

When the Interim Director of Transportation heard of the parent’s concerns, he immediately reviewed the information to see if her request – to move the bus stop – could be granted. While we frequently receive requests from parents wanting their child’s bus stop in their own front yard or driveway, we cannot always honor them without negatively impacting other riders.