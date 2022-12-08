Firefighting plane involved in crash pulled from Lake Livingston

The plane crashed on Tuesday while responding to wildfires in Polk County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — A plane that crashed into Lake Livingston was pulled out of the water early Friday morning.

The plane crashed around 5 p.m. Tuesday while trying to respond to wildfires in Polk County.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, multiple fires ignited in the area near Corrigan, which is northeast of the lake. The service was called to assist in an effort to suppress the fire, which led to the Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker being mobilized prior to crashing.

The pilot inside the plane survived the crash and was quickly rescued and taken to shore. Officials said the pilot did not sustain any injuries or require medical attention as a result of the crash.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said that while it doesn't own any firefighting planes itself, it uses federal aviation contracts through the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

Both the FAA and NTSB will conduct an investigation into the plane crash.