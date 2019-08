LAKE JACKSON, Texas — A Lake Jackson couple died this week while on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Authorities said Irma Barrera, Roy Perez and a family friend drowned after getting caught in rough waters.

The couple’s teenage daughter and a child of the other victim were rescued.

Family members are working to get the couple’s daughter back home to Texas.

