Boil water notice issued for Lake Jackson, city officials say

The notice, which was issued Saturday at 4:45 p.m., will remain in effect until further notice.

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for Lake Jackson due to low water pressure until further notice, city officials said.

It was issued at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

It's a precautionary measure after local water pressure dropped below the required limit within the water distribution system, according to a release.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Lake Jackson public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption, including washing hands, brushing teeth, drinking, ice-making and so on.

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

It's advised residents bring water to a rolling boil for about 2 minutes and then let it cool before use.

Of course, using bottle water or water from outside of the City of Lake Jackson water system is another option

A notification will be sent out once the noticed is lifted.