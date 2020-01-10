Lake Jackson residents could have to boil their water for up to 2 more weeks, city official says

City asking residents to conserve water usage as crews flush the city’s water supply. This means minimizing water for yardwork, carwashes and swimming pool upkeep.

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — It may be a long time before Lake Jackson has a clean water supply -- and they’re asking the community to remain vigilant and understanding.

“This is a community effort,” Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said Thursday. “We need everybody’s help.”

Mundo said the city is extending their emergency disaster declaration while they stay focused on two major tasks: holding a safe disinfectant level in the water supply and rescinding the boil water notice, something that could take up to two weeks.

In the meantime, it’s important residents conserve water usage as crews flush the city’s water supply. This means minimizing water for yardwork, carwashes and swimming pool upkeep.

The city is also enacting an inspection program, where employees will go door-to-door to check for any breaches in the system. The personnel will ask homeowners permission to inspect their yards. They will all have proper ID badges, and it is important to remain cautious of scammers, Mundo said. They will not ask for access inside homes, request personal information or ask for money, he said.

Inspections will only take around six minutes, and Mundo stressed the importance of allowing employees access to the yards.

Residents should make sure they can receive emergency notifications from the city, Mundo said. They can go to the website, or call 979-415-2407 to be placed on the emergency notification system contact list. This ensures residents can receive accurate and important information as quick as possible.

Free bottled water is being handed out at the recreation center, on 91 Lake Rd. Disabled or home-bound residents can alert city employees, who will deliver seven days’ worth of water to their homes, every seven days, by calling (979) 415-2788.

The city also recommends checking water coloration before washing clothes, to prevent ruining personal belongings. A test can be done by filling up a glass with water and checking for discoloration. Mundo suggested not washing white, or light-colored, clothes if discoloration is present.

Boy's death prompts disaster declaration

The disaster declaration and boil-water notice was the result of a brain-eating amoeba that was found in the Lake Jackson water supply.

The death of Lake Jackson resident Josiah McIntyre, 6, is blamed on the deadly amoeba.