4 people injured during crash in northeast Harris County, deputies say

It happened early Wednesday along N. Lake Houston Parkway near Lockwood Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash Wednesday morning that left four people injured in far northeast Houston.

HCSO tweeted at 6:30 a.m. that deputies were at the scene in the 12100 block of N. Lake Houston Parkway near Lockwood Road. Multiple HCSO units responded.

Air 11 could spot at least two vehicles with immense front-end damage.

Four people were taken to the hospital. The name of the victims and the extent of their injuries have not been released.

We're told Life Flight was requested, but it's still unclear whether any of the victims were airlifted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.