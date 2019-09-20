If you had plans on Lake Houston this weekend, you may need to change those plans.

The lake is closed to recreational activities this weekend following heavy rains from Imelda. When the water rises, it can be difficult to see dangerous objects under the water. It also causes bigger currents which could make water rescues more challenging.

"The effects of Tropical Storm Imelda are still being felt by our neighbors across the region. In the interest of safety, we are asking citizens to avoid Lake Houston for recreational activities this weekend until conditions improve," said Steve Wright, Director Houston Parks and Recreation Department. "We plan to reopen on Monday as water levels subside."

RELATED: Surprise! Gator found at Houston-area high school

RELATED: Dog rescued by KHOU 11 engineer now getting some TLC at Houston SPCA

RELATED: Here's an aerial view of the flooding in Jefferson County

The lake is set to re-open on Monday.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM