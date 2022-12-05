Color-coded map created for Lake Houston boaters to alert authorities if assistance is needed

HFD released a color-coded map of the boat ramps on Lake Houston to help authorities get to you faster in case of an emergency.

HOUSTON — Memorial Day -- the unofficial start of summer -- is just around the corner and that means there will be a lot of people on the water at Lake Houston.

Wear a life jacket or have one on board

Stay at least 50 feet away from other boats and fixed objects

Never drive your boat while drinking or on drugs, it could result in a boating while intoxicated charge

If you're heading to Lake Houston, the Houston Fire Department wants you to "Know Your Zone." HFD released a color-coded map of the boat ramps to help authorities get to you faster in case of an emergency.

It's part of a safety plan that launched on April 1, 2021, and city leaders said they've already seen the impact.

"In early April 2021, a caller reported a kayaker in trouble on the Lake and knew they were located in the Orange Zone. First responders reached the kayaker in trouble, wearing a life jacket, pulling them and their boat out of the lake within 20 minutes," officials say on the website.

They're urging people to use the resources and want you to print your own map and share it with your neighbors so you "Know Your Zone."