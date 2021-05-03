Lake Conroe reopens today

The San Jacinto River Authority has reopened the lake for normal traffic and activities, according to a release sent Monday.

CONROE, Texas — Lake Conroe reopened Monday to normal lake traffic and activities, according to the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management.

The San Jacinto River Authority and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Office said residents and other visitors can hit the water beginning noon.

They're asking boaters to exercise caution as there may be debris and submerged objects that are not fully visible. With submerged bulkheads, lake area residents should also be cautious of electrical outlets and equipment coming into contact with water, release said.

According to officials, SJRA is currently releasing water from the Lake Conroe dam in order to gradually lower the water level back to conversation pool of 201 feet. The agency is also discharging 8,120.0 cubic feet per second from the dam, the office said.

In the meantime, SJRA and Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 will continue to monitor lake conditions.