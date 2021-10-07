One person found dead in water, 3 others severely injured after boat crash in Lake Conroe

The investigation into how this boat crash happened is ongoing.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One person was found dead and three others were rescued with severe injuries after a boat crash on Lake Conroe early Saturday morning.

According to officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, at about 2:52 a.m., the Montgomery County dispatch center received a call about a boat that shipwrecked near Margaritaville on Lake Conroe.

Several units responded to the scene and found three people who had severe injuries from the crash. They were taken to nearby hospitals.

One man, identified as 56-year-old Earl Schneider Jr., was found unresponsive in the water near the shipwrecked boat and later pronounced dead.

This investigation into how this boat crash happened is ongoing. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Accident Investigation Team, as well as The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s STORM (Boat Accident Reconstruction) Team and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, have all joined together to conduct this investigation.

