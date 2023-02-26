Laisha Perez, 14, to be laid to rest at South Houston funeral home

Laisha Perez, 14, was killed while she was visiting a friend's home in Galena Park last week. On Monday, she will be laid to rest.

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas — The funeral for Laisha Perez will be held on Monday in South Houston.

The public is welcome to attend as loved ones and family members say goodbye to the 14-year-old who was killed earlier this month.

The service will be at the South Houston Funeral Home on Houston Boulevard. The viewing starts at noon and the funeral starts at 6 p.m.

What happened

Laisha was spending the night at her friend's house last weekend when she was shot and killed. Two other girls -- 19-year-old Sayuri Gil and 13-year-old Melany Torres -- were also shot and killed. They were sisters and Gil was six months pregnant, according to family members.

According to investigators, their mother's boyfriend shot the girls, sexually assaulted another one of their sisters and then shot and killed himself. The 12-year-old girl survived the assault and was able to rescue her 1-year-old niece and get out of the house alive.

Helping the families

A GoFundMe account was set up to help with funeral expenses for Perez. Another GoFundMe was created for Gill and Torres.

Resources

In Houston, domestic and family violence cases have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).