Family leans on faith for support after loved one killed in Galena Park murder-suicide

Pastor Rigoberto Linares wants the world to remember Laisha Perez the way his church knew her: "The church remembers Laisha, a girl with a smile."

Example video title will go here for this video

PASADENA, Texas — The family of one of the three teens killed in a tragic murder-suicide in Galena Park last weekend said they're leaning on their faith to get by.

A church community is providing support for 14-year-old Laisha Perez's family. The church's pastor said the small church has a big heart. They're helping out -- not only financially -- but emotionally and spiritually, too.

Pastor Rigoberto Linares has been helping in any way he can since the night of the tragedy. He said nothing could have prepared him for what happened.

"What can you tell the family? There's no human words, you know, that can bring comfort on a situation like that. So all I could do was just stand there, pray for them," he said.

Everyone at the church is still in shock but they're doing what they can to be there for the family. Laisha’s family now lives in Crosby, but her family attended the Church of God Holiness in Pasadena.

"It's going to be hard, you know, not seeing her with her family any more," Linares said. "Young girl with a future. She was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Laisha was spending the night at her friend's house last weekend when she was shot and killed. Two other girls -- 19-year-old Sayuri Gil and 13-year-old Melany Torres -- were also shot and killed. They were sisters and Gil was six months pregnant, according to family members. According to investigators, their mother's 38-year-old boyfriend shot the girls, sexually assaulted another one of their sisters and then shot and killed himself. The 12-year-old girl survived the assault and was able to rescue her 1-year-old niece and get out of the house alive.

Laisha's loved ones held a fundraiser and created a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. Another GoFundMe was created for Gill and Torres.

Linares said there has been an outpouring of financial support from his church and the community but the family will need more than that to get through this.

"It's not about overcoming this -- it's about learning to live through this pain," he said.

That's where he said the church comes in.

"Making phone calls, paying visits, you know, and do everything that we can as a church, you know, to show them the love of God," Linares said.

He wants the world to remember Laisha the way the church knew her.

"The church remembers Laisha, a girl with a smile," Linares said.

Laisha's funeral is planned for next week.