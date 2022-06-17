New $2 billion lagoon community breaks ground in NE Harris County

Phase one of the development is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A new $2 billion lagoon community is making its way to Houston!

Megatel Homes LLC announced it has broken ground on a residential community called Saint Tropez that would span across 1,000 acres off the Grand Pkwy and Huffman Cleveland Road in northeast Harris County.

The community will feature a "world-class lagoon" that will come equipped with white sand beaches and amenities including:

Paddleboarding

Kayaking

Swim-up bar

FlowRider surf simulator

Water slide tower

Playground

Splash park

Cabanas

Pre-selling of the first phase of the Saint Tropez community is expected to begin within the next 60 days. The community will include 4,500 single-family lots and multifamily units.

"Megatel Homes has been searching for the optimum opportunity to gain re-entry into the Houston housing market," said Zach Ipour, co-founder of Megatel Homes. "We are excited to bring this revolutionary residential experience to the Houston area."

Phase one of the development is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

The Houston area is no stranger to lagoon communities.

Matter of fact, the first lagoon community in Texas opened in the Humble in 2018.