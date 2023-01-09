Drivers ready to hit the road for Labor Day weekend

"Get to get away from work for several days," one traveler said.

KATY, Texas — With Labor Day weekend kicking off, travel experts say many people will be heading out of town.

KHOU 11's Troy Kless was out at the Buc-ee's in Katy to talk to travelers as they hit the roads on Friday.

"Get to get away from work for several days," one traveler said.

Experts from AAA have some advice for those leaving town. Their data shows that bookings for hotels, flights, rental cars and cruises to domestic destinations are up 4% from last Labor Day.

Doug Shupe with AAA said some costs aren't a concern for travelers.

"The statewide average for regular unleaded is now $3.41, and that's about 7 cents higher, but we don't anticipate the slight increase will keep most people from traveling," Shupe said.

He has some tips for people ready to get out on the road.

"Check the tire tread and inflation, make sure your fluid levels are topped off. If your batter is 3 years old or older, make sure you inspect that battery to make sure it has a good charge," he said.

One family said they tried to skip out as early as they could.

"Got in the car headed to Buc-ee's to get some lunch on the way," the Hoag family said.

And others said they aren't worried about what lies between them and a three-day weekend.

"Traffic's going to be terrible in the city region. Once you get out of there, it's fine," one person said.

AAA said the worst time for travel on Friday lasts all the way until 9 p.m. On Saturday, they said the worst time will be from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.