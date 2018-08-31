HOUSTON — HOUSTON - Get ready for that extra day off. Labor Day weekend has officially begun.

Many are hitting the pavement, but some are hitting the parties.

So long are the days of sun tans and snow cones. Ready or not, it’s almost time for those pumpkins and pecan pies.

Labor Day Weekend is what many refer to as the unofficial end of summer, but not before that one last hurrah.

Trip Advisor says 23 percent of Americans will be traveling this holiday weekend; 45 percent will enjoy the beach, 24 percent will visit another city, and 13 percent will head to the lake.

If you’re driving, there's some good news. AAA says gas prices have dropped. The state average sits at $2.60 a gallon.

If you don’t feel like hitting the road, though, there’s really no need. Yelp says Houston ranked No. 3 in their top 10 spots for the best "staycations" because there so much to see right here in your own backyard.

While it’s a great weekend to get out and celebrate, you also need to be safe.

TxDOT says there were 264 alcohol related crashes in Texas last year’s Labor Day weekend. That’s actually down 23 percent from the year before, but still 14 lives were taken.

Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 announced its Labor Day initiative to target impaired drivers.

But even if you’re not in your car, boating while intoxicated is also a crime. The Coast Guard put out its yearly message that BUIs can land you in jail as quickly as their on-land equal.

All that being said, Labor Day is a day to honor, well, you. It was made to salute the social and economic achievement of American workers.

So go ahead celebrate yourself. You’ve earned it.

