La Porte Public Works teams working to repair water main breaks

"We appreciate your understanding and patience while crews work to resolve the situation," the city said in a tweet.
LA PORTE, Texas — Public Works crews are working to fix at least three water main breaks impacting about three blocks in La Porte, the city's office of emergency management (OEM) said.

While crews are working, water may need to be shut off in some areas. If your service gets interrupted, you're asked to contact the city at 281-471-3811 and give them your address.

The issue was first tweeted about at 4:12 p.m. It's unclear how long it will take for repairs to be made or what caused the breaks.

