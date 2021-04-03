La Porte residents report strong natural gas odor

The city’s Office of Emergency Management said people have reported smelling the odor in the Fairmont Park neighborhoods.

LA PORTE, Texas — The City of La Porte said it is receiving multiple calls about a strong natural gas odor in the area.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management said people have reported smelling the odor in the Fairmont Park neighborhoods. Officials have not released details regarding the origin of the odor.

If you experience an odor at your location, you are urged to call the Harris County Pollution Control Complaint Line at 713-920-2831.