HOUSTON — A La Porte ISD student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making a terroristic threat while riding the school bus.

La Porte Police responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police arrested a James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus student after an investigation.

The student was transported to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Center. That student faces a class B misdemeanor charge of terroristic threat.

