La Porte ISD employees to get $1,000 for going 'above and beyond' during pandemic

Trustees unanimously approved the incentive Tuesday night, which will be given to regular employees hired before Sept. 8.

LA PORTE, Texas — Many heroes have emerged during the coronavirus pandemic, not only on the frontline of healthcare but also in education.

La Porte ISD trustees approved a resolution Tuesday night that put $1,000 in the pockets of many of the district’s employees, according to a release.

The board of trustees voted unanimously to extend a one-time incentive and retention payment for faculty hired before Sept. 8.

Officials said it’s a bonus for those employees who went “above and beyond in their duties and responsibilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The payment also serves a public purpose, in that it increases morale and helps employees focus on work they perform during the disruption of normal operations,” officials said in the release. “It also supports the retention of employees, the resolution states.”

Substitutes, temporary workers and employees who are on paid or unpaid administrative leave do not qualify for the payment.