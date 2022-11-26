Two people injured in reported La Porte house explosion, fire, city officials say

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials said a gas leak may be to blame.

LA PORTE, Texas — Two people were injured in a reported house explosion that caused a fire in La Porte, Texas Saturday morning, according to the city.

The La Porte Fire Department responded to reports of the explosion and fire on Rocky Hollow Road, which is near West Fairmont Parkway, around 11:54 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The fire has since been put out.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.