1 girl in custody after stabbing another girl during fight at Texas City ISD middle school, officials say

Texas City ISD officials said one girl was taken to an area hospital and another was taken into custody after a fight at the end of the day on Tuesday.

LA MARQUE, Texas — A middle school student was stabbed several times Tuesday during a fight at the end of the day, according to Texas City Independent School District officials.

Officials said two girls got into a fight minutes before the last bell of the day at Giles Middle School.

They said one of the students pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the other student several times.

The mother of the stabbing victim took her daughter to an area hospital for treatment. District officials said the girl didn't "require hospitalization."

The other student was taken into custody and is expected to be charged, officials said.

It's unclear why the fight started.