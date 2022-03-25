Arrest made in murder of 16-year-old Texas City high school student, police say

In the early morning hours of December 16, Texas City police said emergency responders found 16-year-old Zapata dead in front of his Texas City home.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — An arrest has been made in the murder of a 16-year-old La Marque High School football player who was killed outside his home in December.

Texas City police say 17-year-old Davion Kirkwood shot and killed Abraham Zapata during an alleged robbery. Zapata's family said they were shocked to learn of the arrest.

They said Zapata knew Kirkwood, who lived just a few streets away.

In the early morning hours of December 16, Texas City police said emergency responders found 16-year-old Zapata dead in front of his Texas City home.

His mother said the family found Zapata in their front yard after she noticed the door to his bedroom had been left open and her son wasn’t there.

She says she tried to give her son CPR, but it was too late. His mother said Zapata had been shot in the back.

Now, the family wants justice for the teen. They, along with Texas City police, are asking those with information on any other suspects to come forward.