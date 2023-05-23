1 dead, 4 kids in critical condition after vehicle flies off I-45 in La Marque, police say

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said the four surviving passengers are all children, including two babies.

LA MARQUE, Texas — A deadly crash is under investigation after police in La Marque said a vehicle flew off the Gulf Freeway and landed on the feeder road below.

Several ambulances were called to the crash on I-45 near FM 1765 around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, they believe several, if not everyone in the vehicle, was ejected during the crash. The woman who was driving was ejected and died at the scene. The four children in the car were all seriously hurt and rushed to UTMB Health by ambulance in critical condition.

Investigators with Galveston County said all four children are under 6 years old, and that two of them are babies.

Authorities haven't said what led up to the deadly crash but did mention no other vehicles were involved. Investigators believe the woman was speeding before losing control and flipping several times. They also said her relationship with the children is not known at this time.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating.