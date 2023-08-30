Kuykendahl southbound shut down at 1960 due to fire in wooded area, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A fire in north Harris County shut down the southbound main lanes Kuykendahl Road at FM 1960 Wednesday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Gonzalez said the fire started in a wooded area or possibly a homeless camp that's in between two businesses. No injuries have been reported.
The Klein, Ponderosa and Little York fire departments responded to the scene. It's unclear whether the fire has been contained or how long it will take to do so.
The sheriff said traffic is being diverted to side streets.