HOUSTON - Conveyer belt sushi is just what the name implies -- and a whole lot more.

We sampled this up-and-coming dining trend at Kura. It’s one of the largest revolving sushi restaurant chains in Japan, and now it’s in Houston.

We visited the restaurant at 11161 Westheimer. When you walk in, you see a conveyer belt carrying an endless array of sushi and other items, winding its way past every seat. To the uninitiated, it’s a little overwhelming.

Kura Houston manager Alan Lo points to the parade of plates. Each has a clear plastic cover.

“See something you like? We just grab the plate, and Mr. Fresh is going to open. It basically keeps the food very safe and fresh,” Lo said.

He reaches in for some edamame, and the plastic dome opens. Each plate on the bottom belt is $2.25. Other restaurants have different prices coded to the color of the plate. At Kura, if you want something that’s not on the lower belt, then use the order panels.

Lo types in “shrimp tempura,” and in minutes, the order zips over direct to the table via the top express belt. Ordered items are typically $4 to $5, and there are 200 items on the menu.

Kura invented the double decker belt system and opened its first Houston restaurant a year ago.

“So far, we have seven restaurants in Texas,” Lo said. “We have 410 in Japan. That makes us one of the biggest restaurants for conveyor belt sushi in Japan.”

Wolfgang Von Der Rosen is a regular here.

“I love sushi,” said Von Der Rosen, who works nearby. “I might not have a lot of time for lunch, so I can come here, be in a little corner and do it fast.”

He's something of a conveyer belt connoisseur, having tried it internationally. Von Der Rosen frequented them in Mexico 10 years ago.

While conveyer belts are a common concept in Japan, Kura offers something even more, well, Japanese.

When you’re done, you slide the empty plates into a chute at your table. The plates are counted, and at 15, a sushi anime of sorts plays on the order pad above and a prize rolls out. The prizes are little plastic eggs containing different stickers.

Diners of all ages enjoy the experience, including 5-year-old Natalie Hoang.

“The tray and the belt looks a little bit cool,” Natalie said.

It's a dizzying chance to sample a little bit of a lot and that can be an eyeful and a mouthful.

