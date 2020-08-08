Kroger to provide groceries to hundreds of families after fire destroys Jim's Super

Families will receive a supply of pantry staples delivered to their doorsteps.

HOUSTON — Kroger is providing groceries this week to hundreds of vulnerable Houstonians affected by a fire that destroyed Jim’s Super grocery store in the South Union area.

Through a partnership with the City of Houston, Houston Food Bank and METRO, Kroger said several hundred families were identified as having reduced or no access to groceries. These families will receive a supply of pantry staples delivered to their doorsteps.

“Access to food is a critical need – especially to our neighbors who may not access to transport and relied on the store being nearby,” Joe Kelley, president of Kroger Houston, said in a press release. “That’s why we are doing what we can to bring groceries into that area and to help those in our community who need it most.”