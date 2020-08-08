Kroger to provide groceries to hundreds of families after fire destroys Jim's Super

HOUSTON — Kroger is providing groceries this week to hundreds of vulnerable Houstonians affected by a fire that destroyed Jim’s Super grocery store in the South Union area.
Through a partnership with the City of Houston, Houston Food Bank and METRO, Kroger said several hundred families were identified as having reduced or no access to groceries. These families will receive a supply of pantry staples delivered to their doorsteps.
“Access to food is a critical need – especially to our neighbors who may not access to transport and relied on the store being nearby,” Joe Kelley, president of Kroger Houston, said in a press release. “That’s why we are doing what we can to bring groceries into that area and to help those in our community who need it most.”
The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation announced a $3 million donation to Feeding America and No Kid Hungry to provide hunger relief resources to food insecure communities and food banks, including the Houston Food Bank. Kroger customers can now round up their purchase to the nearest dollar and/or make select donations of $1, $5 and $10 at the checkout to support the fund.