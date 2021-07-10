Mini-van crashes into Kroger during ATM smash-and-grab attempt in northwest Harris Co.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the four suspects, some of whom were armed, abandoned the van and escaped on foot.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four armed suspects crashed a mini-van into the front of a Kroger in northwest Harris County, according to investigators.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the group had attempted an ATM smash-and-grab robbery about 3:45 a.m. at the store located at 13133 Veterans Memorial Dr.

According to the sheriff, the suspects included three men and a woman, some of whom were armed.

After the crash, deputies said the suspects abandoned the van and escaped on foot. Gonzalez said the suspects left empty handed.

There were a few employees inside the store at the time, the sheriff said.