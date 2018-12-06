As part of an unprecedented agreement between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the remains of thousands of American military members Missing In Action during the Korean War may soon come home.



“So many people during the campaign said, ‘Is there any way you can work with North Korea to get the remains of my son back or my father back.’” President Trump said. “So many people asked me this question and I said we don’t get along too well with that particular group of people. But now we do. And he agreed to that so quickly and so nice.”



According to Veterans of Foreign Wars, more than 35,000 Americans were killed in the Korean War. Of that, the remains of about 53-hundred Americans are in North Korea.



Local veterans hope most, if not all, will one day make it home.



Watching a replay of the historic moment the two leaders met face-to-face, U.S. Army Lieutenant Rod Ramsey said it was an amazing sight.



“North Korea of course was a diehard enemy at one point,” Lt. Ramsey said.



The Korean War veteran never thought he’d see in his lifetime.



“I thought that we’d have a ceasefire forever and no peace,” he said.



The rifle platoon leader experienced firsthand he tragic reality of war.



Lt. Ramsey said, “Several of those young men did not make it back. One was killed beside me in a night action in North Korea.”



The remains of his men made it home but more than 5,000 American soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines are still unaccounted for in North Korea.



He said, “That has bothered me several times about how why did I survive when Vinny Mitchell next to me was killed. He was younger than I was.”



Lt. Ramsey is amazed President Trump and Kim Jong-un have agreed to work together to make sure the families of the fallen get closure one day.



“I hope and pray that the two leaders can be rational, can affect some beneficial change,” he said. “And especially have them here. In the good ole U.S.”



June 25 will mark the 68th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.



Lt. Ramsey hopes to celebrate the lives of some of those heroes who were lost and will hopefully be coming home.

