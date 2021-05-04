Know before you go: tickets now on sale for upcoming Nutcracker Market SPRING

The Nutcracker Market’s spring event returns to NRG Center on April 16-18 but there will be some changes this year.

HOUSTON — Is almost time to lace up your sneakers and shop till you drop at Nutcracker Market SPRING.

Nearly 150 merchants from across the country will tempt shoppers with seasonal items, clothing, accessories and home décor.

Tickets are now on sale for the event at NRG Center from April 16-18.

Because of the ongoing COVID pandemic, there will be some changes this year.

2021 Nutcracker Market changes

Masks are required indoors and outdoors on NRG Park property for everyone ages 2 and older. If you can’t wear a mask because of a health condition, organizers say you should visit another time when they’re not required.

Health screenings will be performed on everyone entering NRG Park.

Visitors of all ages must buy a ticket because of capacity restrictions.

All tickets must be purchased in advance and can only be used for that day; they are $20 on ticketmaster.com or $18 at H-E-B business centers.

Other Nutcracker Market information

Strollers, carts, rolling bags, wagons and pets are not permitted inside. Wheelchairs, walkers, and other ADA approved mobility devices and service animals are permitted.

are permitted. Strollers can be checked and mothers can pump or breast feed in room 107 of the lobby.

For a small fee, packages can be checked in so you don’t have to lug them around. Optional curbside pickup is available.

Parking at NRG is $15

The ride share drop-off point is on the west end of NRG center

Nutcracker Market SPRING hours

Friday, April 16 - 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 18 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The last in-person Nutcracker Market was in November 2019.

The 2020 spring and Christmas markets were virtual because of the pandemic.