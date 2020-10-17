'He had this boyish charm and spirit' | Klein Oak classmates remember Lemuel Bruce

The Houston arson investigator was shot and killed while following an arson suspect Friday morning in Houston near the Heights.

HOUSTON — High school friends of Houston arson investigator Lemuel Bruce are mourning his death after he was shot and killed during a gunfight with an arson suspect on Friday morning.

Bruce, 44, was a 17-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department, and served five years with the arson team. Arson investigators are sworn peace officers.

Bruce also served as a crew chief in the Marines. He was from Houston and attended Klein Oak High School.

“He had this boyish charm and spirit. Felt like he was always wearing rose-colored glasses and tried to make the best out of every situation," said Christine Tran via Facebook Messenger.

Tran was a high school friend of Bruce who kept in touch with him and his family.

"He didn't care what others thought of him, just that he was doing his duty."

"It's very rare that a person who has seen so much destruction and grief to have that outlook. It's refreshing and makes you want to be a kid again," Tran said.

Tran said Bruce had been working a lot lately, and that because of COVID-19, he was social distancing, and she had seen Bruce's wife and kids more than him.

Tran worked on the yearbook with Bruce in high school. She remembers he used to build animals out of rubber cement to pass the time.

She said Bruce served in the Marines with many of his friends from high school.

Funeral plans are still in the works.