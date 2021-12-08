Klein ISD police discuss social media threats investigation

HOUSTON — Multiple agencies are investigating threats made against Klein Cain High School on social media that have led to a student's immediate expulsion.
Klein ISD Police Department officials shared details regarding the investigation during a press conference Wednesday.
Investigators said the threats were discovered Tuesday.
They have found a student of interest and criminal charges are pending, according to Klein ISD Chief of Police David Kimberly.
The student's identity has not been released.
Klein ISD police, Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office and local FBI officials are all investigating the matter.
The district said parents can expect an increased police presence at the campus.