Klein ISD police discuss social media threats investigation

HOUSTON — Multiple agencies are investigating threats made against Klein Cain High School on social media that have led to a student's immediate expulsion.

Klein ISD Police Department officials shared details regarding the investigation during a press conference Wednesday.

Investigators said the threats were discovered Tuesday.

They have found a student of interest and criminal charges are pending, according to Klein ISD Chief of Police David Kimberly.

The student's identity has not been released.

Klein ISD police, Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office and local FBI officials are all investigating the matter.