Klein Forest High School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a firework was ignited inside the school cafeteria, causing quite the scare to students and staff.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said one person was possibly injured.

According to Klein Independent School District, all students and staff are safe. Buses are being sent to the high school to pick up all students.

No one will return to the building today, the district says.

